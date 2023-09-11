Angels slugger Shohei Ohtani scratched because of right oblique injury

SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has been scratched as he continues to deal with a strained right oblique. Ohtani got hurt during batting practice before the Angels’ 6-3 loss to Baltimore a week go. The slugger has missed his team’s last eight games. He was slated to play Monday in Seattle, but he was replaced at designated hitter by Mike Moustakas. Ohtani already has been shut down for the season as a pitcher. He is likely headed for some sort of procedure to heal a ligament tear in his pitching elbow.

