Angels shortstop Zach Neto departs with right shoulder injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Angels shortstop Zach Neto left their game against the Chicago White Sox because of right shoulder irritation. Neto got hurt when he tried to take second on a pitch in the dirt in the fourth inning on Thursday. He was aboard on a one-out infield single. The 23-year-old Neto stayed on the ground after he was tagged out. He was helped to his feet before returning to the dugout. Neto says he isn’t worried about the issue. The Angels lost 7-0 to the White Sox in the series finale.

