Angels’ Samuel Aldegheri, 1st Italian born and raised pitcher to reach majors, has rough debut

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Samuel Aldegheri became the first Italian born and raised player to pitch in the majors when the Los Angeles Angels faced the Seattle Mariners Friday night. The 22-year-old left hander went five innings and allowed seven runs, but only two were earned. He gave up seven hits, including a two-run homer to Julio Rodriguez in the fourth inning, with two walks and three strike outs. Aldegheri, who became the eighth Italian-born player to reach the majors, was one of the prospects the Angels got from the Phillies when they traded reliever Carlos Estévez on July 27.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.