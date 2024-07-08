Angels’ Rendon has RBI single in return after missing 68 games due to strained left hamstring

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Rendon had an RBI single Monday night in his first game back after missing nearly three months due to strained left hamstring. Rendon batted leadoff and went 1 for 4 in a 9-4 loss to the Texas Rangers. Rendon missed 68 games after he strained his left hamstring while running out an infield hit during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds on April 20. He remained in Southern California last week while the Angels were on a six-game road trip and faced live pitching on Friday and Saturday at Angel Stadium. Rendon has played in only 167 games and missed 408 since the start of the 2021 season.

