Angels put starting pitcher Chase Silseth on 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have placed right-hander Chase Silseth on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. The 23-year-old starter has been hit hard in his first two appearances this season, yielding six runs on eight hits and four walks over eight innings for a 6.75 ERA. He gave up three runs on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over five innings Sunday in a loss to Boston, and he reported elbow pain to the Angels’ training staff Monday. José Soriano will take Silseth’s turn in the rotation starting in Los Angeles’ series finale against Tampa Bay.

