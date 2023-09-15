Angels put Mickey Moniak, Mike Moustakas on injured list; recall Jordyn Adams, Kyren Paris

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have put outfielder Mickey Moniak and infielder Mike Moustakas on the 10-day injured list. The Angels also recalled outfielder Jordyn Adams and infielder Kyren Paris on Friday ahead of their series opener against Detroit. Moniak and Moustakas have a chance to return for the final week of the regular season before the moves are retroactive to Thursday. Moniak has back tightness that has kept him out of the Angels’ lineup since Sept. 5. Moustakas has a left forearm strain.

