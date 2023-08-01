Angels place right-hander Canning on IL, recall Adams for outfield defense

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have placed right-hander Griffin Canning on the 15-day injured list with right calf tightness. The Angels recalled right-hander Victor Mederos from Double-A Rocket City. They also recalled outfielder Jordyn Adams from Triple-A Salt Lake. Infielder Michael Stefanic was optioned to Salt Lake after Monday night’s game in Atlanta. Manager Phil Nevin says Adams is needed to provide support for outfielder Mickey Moniak, who is trying to continue with a sore foot. Outfielder Jo Adell was transferred to the 60-day IL with a left oblique strain.

