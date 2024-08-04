Angels place Luis Rengifo on 10-day injured list with right wrist inflammation

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have placed infielder Luis Rengifo on the injured list for the second time this season due to right wrist inflammation. The move was made before Saturday night’s game against the New York Mets. Rengifo missed 15 games last month due to wrist problems. The injury flared up again during an eighth inning at-bat on Wednesday against Colorado. He then left Friday’s game against the Mets in the fifth inning with the same issue.

