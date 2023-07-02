Angels place infielder Brandon Drury on injured list and recall Andrew Velazquez

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Angels infielder Brandon Drury has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder contusion. The team also recalled infielder Andrew Velazquez from Triple-A Salt Lake before the finale of its three-game series against Arizona. Drury was playing second base when he injured his shoulder Thursday against the Chicago White Sox. He tried to make a diving stop on a ground ball hit by Yasmani Grandal and felt pain the rest of the game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.