Angels’ Ohtani pitches into 3rd in spring debut; off to WBC

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had no issues with his pitches or the new pclock in his first spring training outing this year, his only one for the Los Angeles Angels before he joins Japan for the World Baseball Classic. Ohtani pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings against Oakland, striking out two and walking two. The two-way star, beginning his last season before he can become a free agent, did not bat. Ohtani, 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts last season, is slated to start the March 30 opener at Oakland.

