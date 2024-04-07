Angels’ Nolan Schanuel loses lengthy on-base streak on a scoring change from a game 6 days earlier

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel’s on-base streak to begin his major league career has ended at 30 games following a retroactive scoring change made nearly a week after the game. Schanuel’s streak is still the third-longest in baseball history, but it’s over after MLB on Friday changed the scoring on a play in Los Angeles’ game at Baltimore on March 30. The Angels appealed the decision, but were denied. The Angels thought Schanuel had kept the streak alive with an infield single in the ninth inning against the Orioles, but MLB gave a dropped catch error to Baltimore reliever Mike Baumann.

