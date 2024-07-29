Angels’ Mike Trout hasn’t started running again after setback in rehab from knee injury

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has yet to begin running, two days after an MRI on his left knee showed no new injury. Trout had surgery on May 3 to repair a torn meniscus in the knee. The three-time MVP began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, but exited after just two innings because of soreness in the knee. Trout said Friday that turned out to be some scar tissue that broke up while he was jogging on the field. He said then he hoped to resume running “any day now,” but manager Ron Washington said he had not done so as of Sunday.

