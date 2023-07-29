Angels manager Phil Nevin suspended 1 game for outburst at umpire

TORONTO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball for a postgame outburst at an umpire following a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Bench coach Ray Montgomery managed the Angels during the second game of the three-game series as Nevin serves his suspension. Nevin was seen holding up a tablet computer and yelling at plate umpire Mike Estabrook as the crew left the field after Friday night’s loss. He was angry about the game-ending called third strike against pinch hitter Michael Stefanic. Stefanic entered in the ninth inning with the bases loaded after Shohei Ohtani left because of cramping in both of his calves.

