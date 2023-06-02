Angels manager Nevin ejected in 6th against Astros after yelling at home plate umpire

HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin was ejected in the sixth inning Thursday night against the Houston Astros after confronting home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater after Taylor Ward struck out looking with the bases loaded. The Angels were trailing 4-2 when Ward was called out on a low strike for the second out of the inning. Nevin came out of the dugout and got face to face with Scheurwater and yelled at him for a few seconds before ripping off his own cap and screaming at him some more.

