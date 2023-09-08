Angels’ Luis Rengifo injures left biceps with a swing in the on-deck circle

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Luis Rengifo strained his left biceps while taking a swing in the on-deck circle, and the injury has forced him to leave the Los Angeles Angels’ game against Cleveland. The Angels’ trainers left the dugout to check on Rengifo after he took a practice swing while Brandon Drury batted in the first inning. Rengifo was slumped over in apparent pain, and he eventually walked off the field to the clubhouse. Rengifo is riding a 14-game hitting streak. He has been the struggling Angels’ best hitter in recent weeks, batting .443 over the previous 16 games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.