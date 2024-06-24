Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval has torn UCL, hurt on pitch to former teammate Shohei Ohtani

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval has a torn UCL in his pitching elbow and needs season-ending surgery after getting hurt on a pitch to former teammate Shohei Ohtani. Los Angeles said Monday that Sandoval also has a high-grade flexor tear. The 27-year-old was the Angels’ opening-day starter and was 2-8 with a 5.08 ERA in 16 games. Sandoval left Friday’s start against the Los Angeles Dodgers after a third-inning walk to Ohtani. Sandoval hopped off the mound, shaking his pitching arm and grimacing, and motioned several times toward the dugout.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.