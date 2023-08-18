Angels infielder Nolan Schanuel has memorable debut in majors 40 days after being drafted 11th

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nolan Schanuel reached the majors less than six weeks after being picked 11th overall by the Los Angeles Angels in this year’s amateur draft. On Friday night, Schanuel showed the poise of a veteran in his big-league debut. The 21-year-old infielder was part of the Angels’ first triple play in 26 years, and also had an unassisted double play earlier. Batting leadoff, he went 1 for 4 and scored a pair of runs. Despite the great debut, it still wasn’t enough as the Angels lost 9-6 to the Tampa Bay Rays in 10 innings.

