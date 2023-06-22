Angels infielder Gio Urshela probably out for season with broken pelvis

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels infielder Gio Urshela is likely to miss the rest of the season with a broken pelvis. The 31-year-old Colombian was enjoying a solid debut season for Los Angeles before he fell awkwardly at first base while trying to beat out his grounder June 15 at Texas. Urshela is batting .299 with two homers and 24 RBIs for the Angels, who acquired the former Yankees infielder from Minnesota last November and signed him to an $8.4 million, one-year contract. He has filled all four infield positions for Los Angeles, playing primarily at third base and first base.

