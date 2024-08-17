Angels infielder Anthony Rendon leaves game vs. Braves due to bruised right elbow

By The Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon stands on first base during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pamela Smith]

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was removed during the fourth inning of Friday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves due to a bruised right elbow. The oft-injured Rendon has played in only 41 games this season and was hitless in his last 12 at-bats. He missed 68 games earlier this season due to a strained left hamstring and eight games a couple weeks ago with lower back inflammation.

