Angels GM Perry Minasian says dismissed manager Phil Nevin not to blame for Halos’ latest flop

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian says manager Phil Nevin wasn’t the reason for the team’s latest massively disappointing season. Nevin was simply the face of the failure, and that was enough to compel the Angels to part ways with their fourth manager in six years before they undertake their next attempt to build a winner after nearly a decade of losing. Despite another failed year and the looming specter of Shohei Ohtani’s free agency, Minasian repeatedly implied the Angels will not undergo a thorough rebuild, but will try again to win by supplementing their current roster.

