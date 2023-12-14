Angels finalize deals with pitchers Luis García ($4.25 million) and Adam Cimber ($1.65 million)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Relief pitcher Luis García has finalized a $4.25 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels, who also completed a $1.65 million., one-year agreement with right-hander Adam Cimber. García, a 36-year-old right-hander, was 2-3 with a 4.07 ERA in 61 games for San Diego last season, striking out 53 and walking 24 in 59 2/3 innings. He held right-handed batters to a .214 average and his 61% groundball rate was third among NL relievers with 50 or more innings. The 33-year-old Cimber was 0-2 with a 7.40 ERA in 22 games this year, his third season with Toronto.

