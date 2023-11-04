Angels decline options on Eduardo Escobar and Aaron Loup, who become free agents

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels declined a $9 million option on infielder Eduardo Escobar and a $7.5 million option on left-hander Aaron Loup, who both became free agents. Escobar gets a $500,000 buyout as part of a $20 million, two-year contract he agreed to with the New York Mets, who traded him to the Angels in June. Loup receives a $2 million buyout as part of a $17 million, two-year deal. Escobar hit .219 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 189 plate appearances with the Angels. Loup was 2-3 with a 6.10 ERA in 55 relief appearances.

