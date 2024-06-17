Angels cut long-struggling lefty José Suarez, bring up Zach Plesac, activate Brandon Drury from IL

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Struggling left-hander José Suarez has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels after his latest poor outing. The Angels also designated infielder Cole Tucker for assignment, activated infielder Brandon Drury from the injured list and selected the contract of right-hander Zach Plesac from Triple-A Salt Lake. Suarez joined the Angels’ rotation midway through the 2021 season and pitched well through 2022, going 16-16 with a 3.86 ERA. The Venezuelan hasn’t been the same since missing most of the 2023 season with a left shoulder injury, going 2-5 with an 8.22 ERA in 29 appearances over the past two seasons.

