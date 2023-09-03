Angels catcher Max Stassi will miss the entire season because of a family medical issue

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi has announced he will miss the entire 2023 season because of a serious family medical issue. The Angels placed Stassi on the restricted list Sunday after he informed them of his decision. Stassi left the team during spring training to deal with the family medical issue and to recover from a hip injury. Putting Stassi on the restricted list means he won’t be paid the remainder of his $7 million salary for this season. The move likely allows the Angels to get their payroll below the luxury tax threshold.

