Angels cap busy trade deadline by landing reliever Dominic Leone from Mets

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels capped a busy trade deadline by acquiring reliever Dominic Leone and cash considerations from the New York Mets for minor league shortstop Jeremiah Jackson. The 31-year-old Leone was 1-3 with a 4.40 ERA in 31 games with the Mets. The right-hander is 22-23 with a 3.75 ERA for his career, which began in 2014 with Seattle. Jackson, 23, was hitting .248 with 15 homers, 56 RBIs and 21 stolen bases for Double-A Rocket City. He was a second-round draft pick by Los Angeles in 2018. The Angels reacquired slugger C.J. Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk in a trade with the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, after getting pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.