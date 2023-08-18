Angels call up infielder Nolan Schanuel 40 days after drafting him 11th overall

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nolan Schanuel is being called up by the Los Angeles Angels, 40 days after he was the 11th overall pick in this year’s amateur draft. The 21-year-old infielder is batting .370 in 21 minor league games across three levels. It’s the fastest big league promotion for a draft pick since Chris Sale in 2010 with the Chicago White Sox. Los Angeles also activated catcher Logan O’Hoppe off the injured list and designated catcher Chad Wallach for assignment. Infielder C.J. Cron was placed on the 10-day injured list with low back inflammation, and third baseman Anthony Rendon was moved to the 60-day IL.

