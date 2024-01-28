Angels bring back LHP Matt Moore on $9 million, 1-year contract

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Moore is returning to the Los Angeles Angels after the sides completed a $9 million, one-year contract. The 34-year-old pitcher spent most of last season with the Angels and went 4-1 with a 2.66 ERA in 41 relief appearances for Los Angeles. He was claimed off waivers by Cleveland on Aug. 31 and then by Miami on Sept. 19. He finished 5-1 with a 2.56 ERA in 50 games overall. The left-hander is 66-63 with a 4.36 ERA and five saves in 318 games, including 164 starts, over 12 major league seasons.

