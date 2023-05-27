Angels’ Bachman becomes first top-10 pick from 2021 draft to reach majors

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sam Bachman has been promoted by the Los Angeles Angels, making him the first top-10 pick from the 2021 amateur draft to reach the majors. Bachman, the ninth overall selection by the Angels out of Miami University in Ohio, is primarily a starter but will pitch out of the bullpen for manager Phil Nevin’s club. Bachman joins pitcher Chase Silseth and shortstop Zach Neto on the Halos’ roster as players who came up to the majors from Double-A. Silseth was the first player from the 2021 draft to reach the majors last May and Neto became the first from the 2022 draft to get the call on April 15.

