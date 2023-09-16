Angels’ Anthony Rendon says his injury is a fracture, not a bone bruise

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon says his leg injury is a fractured tibia, not a deep bone bruise. Rendon gave a rare update to reporters Friday at Angel Stadium, although he didn’t say whether he’ll be able to return this season. The $245 million slugger has been sidelined since July 4 with the latest injury in his extensive history. Rendon fouled a ball off his leg more than two months ago, putting him on the injured list for the third time this season. Rendon says he doesn’t know why the Angels haven’t announced his injury as a fracture.

