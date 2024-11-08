Angels announce $2.5 million, 1-year contract with RHP Kyle Hendricks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels and right-hander Kyle Hendricks have finalized a $2.5 million, one-year contract. Hendricks had spent his entire big league career with the Chicago Cubs. He is 97-81 with a 3.68 ERA in 270 starts and six relief appearances over 11 seasons. He was the last Cubs player remaining from their 2016 World Series champions, who won the team’s first title since 1908. To make room for Hendricks on the 40-man roster, right-hander Ryan Miller was designated for assignment by Los Angeles.

