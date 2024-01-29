Angels agree to 1-year deal with former Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Outfielder Aaron Hicks has agreed to a one-year, $740,000 contract with the Los Angeles Angels. Hicks’ salary is the major league minimum and will be offset against the $9.5 million he was guaranteed by the Yankees, who released him from a $70 million, seven-year contract that also assured a $9.5 million salary in 2025 plus a $1 million buyout of a 2026 club option. Hicks spent last season with the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles, who signed him in May after the Yankees designated him for assignment.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.