Angels add hitting coach Johnny Washington to their new coaching staff

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Johnny Washington has been named the Los Angeles Angels’ new hitting coach. The Angels on Saturday announced the latest addition to new manager Ron Washington’s coaching staff. Johnny Washington spent the past two seasons as an assistant hitting coach with the Chicago Cubs. The Los Angeles-area native also has coached in the systems of the Dodgers and the Padres, and he served as San Diego’s first base coach and hitting coach.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.