Angels acquire veteran infielder Eduardo Escobar from the Mets for 2 minor league pitchers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have acquired switch-hitter Eduardo Escobar from the New York Mets for two minor league pitchers. The 34-year-old Escobar got off to a slow start this season and lost his starting job at third base in April when the Mets called up touted prospect Brett Baty from the minors. Escobar has flourished in a part-time role at third and second, however, batting .333 with three homers, two triples, 10 RBIs and a .951 OPS in his last 25 games. The Angels are minus third baseman Anthony Rendon and corner infielder Gio Urshela because of injuries. Rookie shortstop Zach Neto is on the injured list as well. Los Angeles also gets cash as part of the deal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.