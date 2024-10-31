Angels acquire slugger Jorge Soler from Braves for starting pitcher Griffin Canning

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have acquired outfielder Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves in a trade for right-hander Griffin Canning. Soler has been a productive power hitter for five teams over the previous 11 major league seasons. The Cuban slugger was the MVP of the 2021 World Series with the Braves, and he also won a ring with the Chicago Cubs in 2016. He led the AL in homers with the Kansas City Royals in 2019. Canning is an Orange County native and a former second-round pick who has been part of the Angels’ starting rotation for the past six years when healthy.

