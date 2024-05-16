Angels acquire right-hander Roansy Contreras from Pirates

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have acquired right-hander Roansy Contreras from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash. The Pirates designated the 24-year-old Contreras for assignment on Saturday to create room on the roster for Paul Skenes ahead of the prized pitcher’s major league debut against the Cubs. Contreras was acquired as part of the trade that sent pitcher Jameson Taillon to the Yankees in January 2021. He has struggled most of the past two seasons and was out of options. A starter for much of his first three seasons, he has been working out of the bullpen this year. He is 1-0 with a 4.41 ERA in 12 appearances. Contreras is 9-12 with a 4.83 ERA in 30 starts and 23 relief outings over four big league seasons.

