Angele Reese’s 22 points, 14 rebounds lead No. 9 LSU past Kentucky 77-56

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese had 22 points and 14 rebounds in what might have been her final regular-season game for LSU, and the ninth-ranked Tigers defeated reeling Kentucky 77-56. Flau’Jae Johnson had 19 points, four steals and four assists. Aneesah Morrow had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Van Lith finished with 15 points as LSU won its eighth straight game to finish the regular season. Ajae Petty had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Kentucky, which lost for the ninth time in 11 games. Saniah Tyler and Amiya Jenkins each scored 14 for the Wildcats. Both teams now head to the SEC Tournament. Kentucky opens play Wednesday. LSU has a double-bye and plays Friday in the quarterfinals.

