Angela Stanford wins second straight LPGA Senior Championship

HURRICANE, Utah (AP) — Angela Stanford became the first player to successfully defend the LPGA Senior Championship title, closing with a 3-under 69 in breezy conditions Saturday for a three-stroke victory over Cristie Kerr. The winner last year at Sultan’s Run in Jasper, Indiana, the 46-year-old Stanford finished at 10-under 206 in the 54-hole event at Copper Rock. Kerr finished with a 70. Maria McBride of Sweden was third at 2 under after a 71.

