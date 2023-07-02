Angela Stanford takes advantage of Trish Johnson’s late collapse to win the Senior LPGA

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Angela Stanford took advantage of Trish Johnson’s late collapse Saturday at Sultan’s Run to win the Senior LPGA Championship. Five strokes back entering the day and four behind playing the final hole, the 45-year-old Stanford birdied the par-4 18th for a 7-under 65 and an eventual one-stroke victory over the 57-year-old Johnson. After making four straight birdies, Johnson had a triple bogey on No. 17, and Stanford soon birdied 18 to make it a four-shot swing. Johnson bogeyed 18, missing a 12-foot par putt. The Englishwoman shot a 71. Stanford finished at 10-under 206. Karrie Webb closed with a 69 to finish third at 8 under.

