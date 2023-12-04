Angel scores career-high 25, leads Stanford over San Diego 88-64

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Angel scored a career-high 25 points and Stanford breezed to an 88-64 victory over San Diego. Angel made 9 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers and all five of his free throws for the Cardinal (4-4), who snapped a three-game losing streak. He added eight rebounds and three assists. Michael Jones sank 4 of 11 from beyond the arc and scored 19. Spencer Jones finished with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Deuce Turner led the Toreros (6-3) with 12 points off the bench

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.