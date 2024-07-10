Angel Reese secures 14th straight double-double in the closing seconds as the Sky beat the Dream

CHICAGO (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 19 points, Angel Reese secured her 14th straight double-double in the closing seconds to extend a WNBA record and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 78-69. Carter sank a jumper from the free-throw line for a 72-69 lead. After an Atlanta miss, Carter found Reese wide open under the basket for a five-point lead with 25.8 left. Evans stole an inbounds pass and was fouled with 20.6 left before making two free throws for Chicago. Marina Mabrey blocked an Atlanta shot and quickly passed it to Reese, who was fouled with 6.4 seconds left. Reese got a friendly roll on the first attempt to complete the double-double. Reese passed Candace Parker for the longest double-double streak in league history on Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.