Angel Reese scores 26 points in her return to Baltimore as No. 7 LSU rolls past Coppin State 80-48

BALTIMORE (AP) — Angel Reese scored 26 points in a victorious return to her hometown, and No. 7 LSU beat Coppin State 80-48. Reese, who was a high school star in Baltimore at St. Frances Academy, played two seasons at Maryland before transferring to LSU and winning a national title last season. She dominated the early going as the Tigers took control and never really relinquished it. LSU hasn’t lost since a season-opening defeat against Colorado. Tiffany Hammond scored 21 points for Coppin State, making seven 3-pointers.

