Angel Reese records 11th straight double-double and the Sky top the Dream 85-77

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored six of her season-high 26 points in the final 92 seconds, rookie Angel Reese recorded her 11th consecutive double-double just before being named to the All-Star roster, and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 85-77. Reese finished with 12 points and a season-high 19 rebounds to move within one double-double of Candace Parker’s WNBA record of 12 straight. Diamond DeShields rattled in a 3-pointer from the corner with 2:21 left to tie it at 75-all and she added one free throw on the Sky’s next possession to take the lead for good.

