Angel Reese has 17 points, 15 rebounds as No. 9 LSU overwhelms Georgia, 80-54

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Angel Reese added another double-double to her season-long list with 17 points and 15 rebounds and No. 9 Louisiana State beat Georgia 80-54 for its seventh straight win. LSU was dominant in the matchup of the Southeastern Conference’s No. 1 and No. 14 scoring offenses. The Tigers, who average 88.5 points per game, stretched their lead to 20 points late in the first half over Georgia, which averages 64.3 points. Halley Van Lith sank four 3-pointers and led the Tigers with 18 points. LSU clinched the No. 2 seed, behind top-ranked South Carolina, in the SEC Tournament.

