Angel Reese extends double-double streak in front of Barclays Center record crowd

NEW YORK (AP) — Angel Reese was happy to keep her record streak alive, she just wished it had resulted in a win. The Chicago Sky’s sensational rookie extended her WNBA record with a 15th consecutive double-double Thursday night in the team’s 91-76 loss to the New York Liberty. It was the second time in two days that it came down to the final minutes for her to keep the streak going. On Wednesday, she did it by hitting two free throws in the final few seconds of a win at home.

