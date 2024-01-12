Angel Reese, Aneesah Morrow lead No. 7 LSU women past Texas A&M 87-70

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese had 20 points and 18 rebounds, Aneesah Morrow scored 21 points and No. 7 LSU beat Texas A&M 87-70. Defending national champion LSU hasn’t lost since a season-opening defeat to Colorado. Mikaylah Williams scored 16 points, Hailey Van Lith had 14 and Flau’Jae Johnson finished with 11 for the Tigers. Endyia Rogers led the Aggies with a 27 points. Aicha Coulibaly added 16 points and Lauren Ware had 13.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.