Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow lead No. 7 LSU over Northwestern St. 81-36

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese scored 25 points and 14 rebounds, Aneesah Morrow had 16 points and 14 rebounds and No. 7 LSU slogged its way to an 81-36 victory over Northwestern St. on Sunday. It was the 11th straight win for the Tigers after the defending national champions lost their season opener to then-No. 20 Colorado on Nov. 6. Northwestern St. dropped to 4-6. Mikaylah Williams finished with 14 points, despite missing her first eight field goal attempts. Flau’jae Johnson added 13 points, five steals and five assists. Sharna Ayres led Northwestern St. with 10 points.

