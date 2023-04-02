Angel of Empire scores easy win in $1M Arkansas Derby

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Angel of Empire won the $1.25 million Arkansas Derby by 4 1/4 lengths, putting him on a path to the Kentucky Derby in May. Ridden by Flavien Prat, Angel of Empire ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.68 at Oaklawn. Sent off at 9-2 odds, he paid $11.40, $5.80 and $4.40. King Russell returned $34.40 and $12.20 at 58-1 odds. Reincarnate paid $3.60 to show. Angel of Empire earned 100 qualifying points for the May 6 Kentucky Derby. He won the Risen Star in his previous start and finished second in the Smarty Jones on Jan. 1.

