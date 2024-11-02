Angel Johnson and Amar Johnson combine for 3 touchdowns and South Dakota State routs Murray State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Angel Johnson had 132 yards on the ground and a touchdown, Amar Johnson added a rushing and receiving touchdown, and South Dakota State beat Murray State 52-6. Murray State (1-8, 0-6 Missouri Valley Football Conference), which made its first trip to Brookings, was coming off a 59-6 loss to FCS top-ranked North Dakota State last Saturday. South Dakota State (FCS No. 3, 7-2, 4-1) marched 75 yards on the opening drive of the game to take the lead on Mark Gronowski’s 10-yard pass to Amar Johnson. Two plays after James London made a 55-yard field goal for Murray State, Angel Johnson raced for a 67-yard touchdown to make it 14-3. Amar Johnson added a 44-yard scoring run midway through the second quarter for a 28-6 lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.