Angel helps Stanford beat Utah 73-62 in Pac 12 first round

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Angel’s double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds led a balanced attack that lifted 10th-seeded Stanford to a 73-62 win over seventh-seeded Utah in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. Angel followed up two free throws with a jumper that gave the Cardinal a 53-40 lead and they stayed ahead by double figures the rest of the way. Stanford advances to face second-seeded and eighth-ranked Arizona. Branden Carlson scored 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead Utah. Utah made three-straight shots, pulling within 58-48 on a Stefanovic 3-pointer with six minutes left That was the first time in the second half the Utes made consecutive shots, but Jones quickly responded with a 3-pointer. The next time Utah made consecutive shots, Carlson made it 70-60 at the 1:20 mark.

