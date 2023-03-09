Angel helps Stanford beat Utah 73-62 in Pac 12 first round

By The Associated Press
Stanford guard Michael O'Connell (5) shoots against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 men's tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Angel’s double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds led a balanced attack that lifted 10th-seeded Stanford to a 73-62 win over seventh-seeded Utah in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. Angel followed up two free throws with a jumper that gave the Cardinal a 53-40 lead and they stayed ahead by double figures the rest of the way. Stanford advances to face second-seeded and eighth-ranked Arizona. Branden Carlson scored 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead Utah. Utah made three-straight shots, pulling within 58-48 on a Stefanovic 3-pointer with six minutes left That was the first time in the second half the Utes made consecutive shots, but Jones quickly responded with a 3-pointer. The next time Utah made consecutive shots, Carlson made it 70-60 at the 1:20 mark.

