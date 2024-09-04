Angel Gomes took a risk in leaving Man United. It looks to have paid off

BURTON, England (AP) — As a youth player at Manchester United, Angel Gomes was seen as a future star for club and country. But his route to England’s national team has not been straightforward. For a start, it came after Gomes made the bold decision to walk away from United. The 24-year-old midfielder says he needed to “find myself as a player.” Gomes talked about his career moves after being called up to England’s senior squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Ireland and Finland. The step up to the national team comes after Gomes opted to develop his game in Portugal and France with Boavista and Lille, respectively, after his progress at United stalled.

